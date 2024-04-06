Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 434,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 498,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Netcapital Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netcapital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Netcapital stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Netcapital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Netcapital Company Profile

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

