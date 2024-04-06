Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 2,242 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 2,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $16,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,882.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arteris Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.03. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 150.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arteris

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arteris by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 164,628 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 25,591 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.