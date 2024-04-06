Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 3,431 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $24,119.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,920.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AIP stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $270.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 150.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arteris by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 164,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 25,591 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

