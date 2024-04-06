Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $0.89

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.94. Nikola shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 32,117,555 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nikola alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nikola

Nikola Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nikola

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.