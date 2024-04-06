NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $35.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.44.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. NMI has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,158 shares of company stock worth $4,395,582 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

