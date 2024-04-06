Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares traded.
Northern Frontier Stock Down 20.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.
About Northern Frontier
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Frontier
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Frontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.