NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Down to $3.31

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.19. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 959,226 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 65.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

