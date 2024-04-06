NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Position Lifted by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 351.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NovoCure by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NovoCure by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161 in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NVCR. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $83.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

