NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.35%.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

