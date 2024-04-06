Oak Thistle LLC Takes $39,000 Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,321 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 2U by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 2U by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in 2U by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
2U Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of TWOU opened at $0.35 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
