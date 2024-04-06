Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Up to $37.80

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.80, but opened at $39.43. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 97,379 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on ODD. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.
Oddity Tech Stock Performance
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Oddity Tech
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Oddity Tech by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
