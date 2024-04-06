OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on OGE. Barclays dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $38.95.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 46.5% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 62,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

