Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

OLLI has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.92.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,171 shares of company stock worth $1,722,888 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,819 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,372,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after buying an additional 359,371 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 764,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,968,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

