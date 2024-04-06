Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $15.50

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $16.00. Opera shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 85,356 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPRA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Opera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.20 million. Opera had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Opera Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Opera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Opera by 25.1% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

