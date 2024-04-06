OTR Global Reiterates “Mixed” Rating for iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “mixed” rating restated by investment analysts at OTR Global in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
iQIYI Price Performance
iQIYI stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.27.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
