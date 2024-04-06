OTR Global Reiterates “Mixed” Rating for iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “mixed” rating restated by investment analysts at OTR Global in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

iQIYI Price Performance

iQIYI stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.27.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

About iQIYI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,204,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,400,000 after buying an additional 1,993,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,802,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,746,000 after acquiring an additional 405,025 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,194,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,669,000 after purchasing an additional 467,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,653,000 after purchasing an additional 170,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in iQIYI by 1,117.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,356,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,271,000 after buying an additional 15,931,422 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.