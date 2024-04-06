Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.19

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 26810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

