Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 278 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 139.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 59.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 146.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRH opened at $86.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.95. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

