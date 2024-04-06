Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NICE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $244.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

