Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 1st quarter worth $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth about $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth $532,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $3,016,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ENOV. William Blair started coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Enovis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -99.41 and a beta of 1.97. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

