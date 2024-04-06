Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $185,000 Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,980,587 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

ERIC opened at $5.08 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.92%.

ERIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

