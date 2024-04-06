Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,364,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,765,000 after purchasing an additional 298,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Calix by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $31.13 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

