Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,856 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 392,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 68,290 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of MPW opened at $4.06 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

