Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $491,000 Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,892,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $121.42 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.60 and a fifty-two week high of $244.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

