Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $95,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $4,126,811.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,025,369 shares of company stock worth $97,520,567 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

