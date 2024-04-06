Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $5,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 164.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 31,005 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $106.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.69. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

