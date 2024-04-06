Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,925 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $324.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.72. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $494.05. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

