Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

