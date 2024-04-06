Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 353.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

PCRX opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.24. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.22%. Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

