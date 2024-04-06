Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pactiv Evergreen traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 69742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pactiv Evergreen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.75%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Get Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.