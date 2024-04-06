Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $23.82. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 17,227,682 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

