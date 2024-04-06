Palisade Bio Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, April 8th (NASDAQ:PALI)

Shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 8th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 8th.

Palisade Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Palisade Bio stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.33. Palisade Bio has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.44.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palisade Bio by 91.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 32,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 477,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.