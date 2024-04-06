Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Panbela Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Panbela Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Panbela Therapeutics Price Performance

PBLA opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $477.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Panbela Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.