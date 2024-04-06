Paramount Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 89,395 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 78% compared to the typical volume of 50,199 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,842,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,497,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5,716.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,738,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after buying an additional 2,691,387 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

