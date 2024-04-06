Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $24,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $566.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $308.26 and a one year high of $570.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.82.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.31.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

