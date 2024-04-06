Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $588.00 to $629.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Parker-Hannifin traded as high as $566.41 and last traded at $565.38, with a volume of 23892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $558.57.

PH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.31.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.82. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.