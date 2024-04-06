Patrick John Finn Sells 492 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $16,108.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

TWST stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.62. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 81.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

