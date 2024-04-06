Paul Badawi Sells 12,571 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $63,860.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,750,729 shares in the company, valued at $29,213,703.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Badawi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Paul Badawi sold 15,917 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $82,131.72.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Sight Sciences stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.29. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a negative net margin of 68.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 64,721 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

