Paul L. Alpern Sells 3,292 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $23,636.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,881.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arteris Price Performance
Arteris stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 150.71%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AIP
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.