Paul L. Alpern Sells 3,292 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $23,636.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,881.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arteris stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 150.71%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 12.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 29.8% in the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 335,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 164,628 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

