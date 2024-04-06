Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.62. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

