Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $121.00 at TD Cowen

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $122.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Get Paychex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Stock Up 2.0 %

Paychex stock opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,504,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,520 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $146,617,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 337.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,162,000 after buying an additional 1,191,539 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 229.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.