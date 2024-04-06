PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113,313 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

