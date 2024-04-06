PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

