Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Price Target Lowered to $30.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.50 to $30.50 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

PGC stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $417.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,404.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 355.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 66.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

