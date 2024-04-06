Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells $127,400.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $127,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $132,860.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 6,535 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $416,018.10.

On Friday, February 16th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,301,681.02.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 1.06. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.76 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,862,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,113,000 after purchasing an additional 114,848 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,926,000 after purchasing an additional 458,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

