Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$52.35.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PPL stock opened at C$48.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$38.79 and a 12-month high of C$48.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.87.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0372272 EPS for the current year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

