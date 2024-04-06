Peoples Financial Services CORP. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $520.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $402.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.27.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

