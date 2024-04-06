Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,902 shares of company stock valued at $74,597,148. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $880.08 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $262.20 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $806.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $592.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.