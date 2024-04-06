Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Receives $18.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Permian Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

PR opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.35.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $62,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 317.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 35.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 501,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 110,645.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 946,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 946,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after buying an additional 1,592,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

