Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $62,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $62,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

