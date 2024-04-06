Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.60

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as 1.60 and last traded at 1.48, with a volume of 4538700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately 110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately 110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Markus Puhlmann acquired 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 0.50 per share, for a total transaction of 140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately 687,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,758,439 shares of company stock worth $57,576,503. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,213,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 395,124 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Articles

